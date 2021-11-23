One charged in New York-based sex trafficking operation discovered in Roseville Hampton Inn

Nov. 23—A Minneapolis man was charged Tuesday in connection with a prostitution ring police discovered operating out of a hotel in Roseville.

Jiecong Cao, 24, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with one felony count of promoting prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, Roseville police acted on information received that women were being prostituted in three rooms on the third and fourth floors of the Hampton Inn at 2050 Iona Lane.

As they watched the hotel, they observed multiple men going in and out of the three rooms, each staying for a short period of time. Several of these men were stopped and confirmed to police that they had responded to an ad and paid for sex in those rooms with women of Asian descent, charges say.

Lodging records listed the guests as Asian women with ties to Flushing, N.Y., a city known for criminal organizations which engage in the sex trafficking of women, the complaint states.

On Nov. 18, police pulled over an SUV that had been driving the women between the airport and the hotel. Cao was the driver and the address on his driver's license was Flushing, N.Y., according to the complaint.

Cao told police that a third person employs him to drive the women, according to the complaint. He said he knows that the women sell sex and said they give him the money from the sex acts. He said he passes the money on to another man. Text messages on his phone indicated the arrangement had been going on for at least 20 days, charges say.

He is currently being held at the Ramsey County jail and was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.