One Charlotte ZIP code bucks trend of declining home sales

Home sales were down across the board last year in Mecklenburg County, with one exception.

28216 is Mecklenburg’s lone ZIP code that saw an increase in home sales in 2023, rising 4% — or by 30 closings — to 786 from 756. That ZIP code is northwest of center city, covering neighborhoods near Johnson C. Smith University such as McCrory Heights and Washington Heights, up Beatties Ford Road toward the Mountain Island area.

All other ZIP codes in the county posted a year-over-year drop in sale count. Twenty-one of those had a double-digit decline.

CBJ crunched the numbers on Canopy MLS data to determine which ZIP codes experienced the biggest year-over-year drops in home sales. Check out the full report here.












