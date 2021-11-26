One chart shows the dramatic drop-off in ship tracking data from China. This could be a sign of a worsening global supply chain crisis.

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Overview of a port in Jiangsu, China.
The Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu, China.Wang Chun/VCG/Getty Images

  • The number of AIS signals from ships in Chinese waters has plunged 85% in under a month.

  • Shipping companies use the data for a range of purposes, including the planning of shipping routes.

  • The decline in data could worsen the current supply chain crisis.

Ships in Chinese waters have vanished from tracking systems the maritime industry uses, a development that could worsen the global supply chain crisis.

The Automatic Identification System (AIS) — which relies on ships to send data to stations along the coastline or via satellites — has witnessed a plunge in the signals it receives in recent weeks.

Data from market intelligence and valuations provider VesselsValue show the number of signals in Chinese waters plunging 85% in under a month — from more than 100,000 a day on October 28 to over 15,000 a day on November 17.

Graph showing drop off in China&#39;s AIS ship data in November 2021.
Graph showing drop off in China's AIS ship data in November 2021.VesselsValue

The steep decline comes after China Personal Information Protection Law came into effect on November 1. The new rules regulate how domestic and foreign organizations collect and export the country's data.

There are no specific guidelines on shipping data due to the new regulations, but some domestic providers in China have stopped providing information to foreign companies due to the law, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Shipping companies use the data for a wide range of purposes, including the planning of shipping routes, logistical operations and congestion analysis.

As these signals typically provide the greatest data coverage and insight into shipping in Chinese ports, the decline in this data could significantly impact ocean supply chain visibility across China, one of the world's major trading countries, said VesselsValue's head trade analyst Charlotte Cook in an email statement to Insider.

"The increased availability and volume of AIS data in recent years has become something the industry widely depends on, allowing shipping lines to predict vessel movements ahead of time, track seasonal trends and improve port efficiency," said Cook.

"Ultimately, the significant reductions we are seeing in the count of vessels signaling in China will reduce the ability to accurately monitor vessel activity, and this could have knock-on effects to already squeezed global supply chains," she added.

"If this continues, there will be a big impact in terms of global visibility especially as we come into the busy Christmas period with supply chains already facing huge problems all over the world," Anastassis Touros, AIS network team leader at ship tracking and maritime intelligence MarineTraffic, told Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I ditched my mum for George Clooney – but I wouldn't do it again

    Does knowing what you will be doing for the August 2022 bank holiday weekend fill you with dread – or delight? Until now, nothing seized me with existential dread more than a distant diary date. How can I even think about where I want to be for Christmas 2022, when I could be dead by then? Less dramatically, I might be married to a bar owner in Dominica. Or starring in a zombie movie in Iceland. Anything is possible!

  • Some fear China could win from US spat with Marshall Islands

    For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.

  • Putin Pushes Confrontation With NATO as Hardliners Prevail

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid Resilienc

  • When J.K. Simmons reprised his fan-favorite Spider-Man role he was told they didn't want J. Jonah Jameson to have his iconic haircut and mustache. The actor negotiated to get the 'stache.

    On the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, J.K. Simmons said he was told they didn't want him to have the old Jameson look in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • New Covid Variant Identified In Africa; Heavily Mutated Strain Called “A Big Jump In Evolution”

    UPDATED with WHO news: The U.K. added six African countries to its travel quarantine list on Thursday after a new, potentially more-transmissible variant of Covid-19 was identified there. The BBC said the countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Twenty-two positive cases of the variant, which is being called B.1.1.529, have been […]

  • U.S. lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

    'When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip,' Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin said.

  • Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war

    Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray region “but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West,” government spokesman Kebede Desisa said. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced this week he was going to the battlefront to direct the army, once cast the conflict as a “law enforcement operation” against the Tigray leaders who had long dominated the national government before a political falling-out.

  • Peng Shuai: Man claiming to know athlete says WTA head ignored mail

    The mail, tweeted out by a man claiming to be her associate, told the WTA to 'not hype up personal affairs.'

  • South Koreans are so stressed, they're forking out cash just to sit in a room and stare blankly into space

    South Koreans are paying to sit in movie theaters and for time slots at special quiet spaces to do nothing and space out, per The Washington Post.

  • A New York woman admitted to stealing $2 million meant for a homeless shelter she ran and spending it at Bloomingdale's, Ferragamo, and Manolo Blahnik

    A woman who ran a homeless shelter in the Bronx has admitted to evading taxes and stealing roughly $2 million meant for the shelter to go shopping.

  • Stanley Tucci shares photo with brother-in-law John Krasinski: 'Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours'

    Tucci met future wife Felicity Blunt at her sister Emily's wedding to the "Office" star.

  • Sideline spat in Raiders-Cowboys leads to two ejections and a ref with bloodied chin

    There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.

  • SAIC snags $1.1B torpedo contract with U.S., international buyers

    Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) inked a potential $1.1 billion contract Tuesday to provide Mark 48 torpedo components and support to the Navy, as well as allies Taiwan and Australia. The Reston technology contractor manufactures the afterbody and tailcone sections of the MK48 Modification 7 heavyweight torpedo, which entails 26 major assemblies in its production, including the afterbody shell, steering, tailcone, engine, coolant system and fuel delivery system. The contract calls for SAIC to supply heavyweight afterbody/tailcones and warshot fuel tank torpedo equipment and support and is divided between the Navy and a foreign military sale to Australia and Taiwan.

  • Why the Retail Industry Is Fighting Vaccine Mandates

    The holiday shopping season has arrived, and retailers are ringing it in by doing everything from cutting prices to stocking showrooms to lure back customers who stayed at home last year. What the biggest of them are not doing is the one thing the White House and many public health experts have asked them to: mandate that their workers be vaccinated. As other industries with workers in public-facing roles, like airlines and hospitals, have moved toward requiring vaccines, retailers have dug in t

  • Flight PS752 tragedy: Passengers on doomed plane used as 'human shield', Iran tampered with electronic devices, new report says

    In a newly released report from the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims claims the Iranian government deliberately did not close the airspace to civilian flights, using passenger flights to "shield against possible American attacks."

  • Australia says China's 'alarming' actions at odds with peaceful rhetoric

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -China's "alarming" actions do not match its rhetoric about promoting peace and prosperity in the region, Australia's defence minister said on Friday after a Chinese navy ship was tracked sailing through the country's exclusive economic zone. Defence Minister Peter Dutton listed China's militarisation of the South China Sea, recent aggression towards Taiwan and the introduction of a national security law in Hong Kong as examples of China's actions being at odds with its rhetoric.

  • Waukesha Suspect's Previous Release Agitates Efforts to Reduce Bail

    In early November, prosecutors in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office made a fast, fateful decision, asking that bond for a 39-year-old repeat offender accused of brutalizing his girlfriend, then running over her with an SUV, be set at only $1,000. That call, one of many made in the city’s bustling criminal court that day, initiated a succession of events that ended, according to police, with that man, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., ramming his maroon Ford Escape through the barricades of a

  • Scientists Raise Alarm About Mega-Mutated COVID Strain

    Sumaya Hisham/ReutersConcern over a mega-mutated strain of COVID has grown in the last 24 hours, with new variant spreading in South Africa and two cases detected in Hong Kong.Scientists are rushing to determine how transmissible the strain is, whether it’s more likely to evade the vaccine, and whether it causes more severe illness than other versions.“This is clearly a variant that we must be very serious about,” Ravindra Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge,

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Washington hit by more record rainfall as atmospheric river threatens Pacific Northwest

    Rainfall records tumbled in Washington state on Thanksgiving night as atmospheric river events began threatening the Pacific Northwest, per the National Weather service.Why it matters: The region is still recovering from last week's atmospheric river that brought record rainfall, flooding and mudslides, with Washington and Canada's British Columbia particularly badly hit.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRainfall records for 11/25