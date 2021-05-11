One chart shows how dramatically the pace of vaccinations differs from country to country

People wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai, India, on April 24. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

The global vaccine rollout is very uneven; some nations may reach herd immunity years before others.

Israel, the US, and the UK are vaccinating people quickly. Brazil, India, and Japan are trailing.

One chart shows when 18 countries could reach three vaccination milestones.

By next week, about half of the US's population will have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine - a milestone that could take other countries years to reach.

The pace of vaccinations across the globe remains highly uneven. As of Monday, wealthy countries had received 83% of the world's vaccine supply despite making up just 53% of the world's population, according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization.

Israel, the US, and the UK have had the fastest vaccine rollouts so far. Israel vaccinated half its population from December to February, while the UK reached that milestone two weeks ago. In roughly a month, about 75% of the UK could be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, plenty of other countries, including Egypt and South Africa, aren't expected to cross that threshold for about a decade at their current pace.

The chart below shows how long it would take 18 countries to reach these milestones based on their current vaccine-rollout speed.

Epidemiologists have estimated that countries will need to vaccinate about 75% of their populations to reach herd immunity, the threshold beyond which the coronavirus can no longer spread easily from person to person.

For many nations, that's a far-off goal. At a rate of 110,000 vaccinations a day, it could take Japan eight months to immunize just a quarter of its population and more than two years to immunize 75%. South Korea's 75% vaccination threshold is more than a year away.

That means it's likely to take years to reach herd immunity on a global scale.

Limited vaccine supply has hampered many countries' rollouts

A medical worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo on March 5. Yoshikazu Tsuno - Pool/Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges in reaching global herd immunity is a lack of vaccines.

Early in the pandemic, wealthy countries like the US and the UK struck deals with pharmaceutical companies - before it was even clear whether their vaccines were safe or effective - to buy enough doses for their residents.

Lower-income countries couldn't afford to take that gamble, so many are still vying for shots or waiting on supply from nations that manufacture doses domestically, like China and Russia.

But even some high- or middle-income nations have had slow vaccine rollouts.

Brazil, for instance, rejected an offer to purchase 70 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine in August, instead betting on AstraZeneca's shot (which is significantly cheaper) to drive its vaccination efforts. But Brazil is now running low on vaccine supply, so it's relying on backup doses of China's Sinovac shot.

Language from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also fueled vaccine skepticism. Bolsonaro has joked that the Pfizer shot could "turn you into an alligator." On Monday, however, Bolsonaro announced that the government would put an extra 5.5 billion reals, or about $1.1 billion, toward vaccinating more people.

Boxes with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. AP/Morry Gash/Pool

In Japan and South Korea, some public-health experts have attributed slow rollouts to consistently low COVID-19 cases. Japan's daily coronavirus cases have never exceeded 8,000, and South Korea's daily cases have stayed below 1,000 for most of the pandemic. That created less urgency to procure doses quickly.

But there have been other holdups. Only doctors and nurses are allowed to administer shots in Japan, and the nation didn't authorize its first coronavirus vaccine until February, months after the US and the UK did.

India has also lagged behind in vaccinating people. Its vaccination effort took a hit when cases began to skyrocket in February as variants spread. Healthcare workers had to shift their focus away from administering shots to caring for hospitalized patients.

WHO officials have called on wealthy nations to help other countries pick up the pace.

"COVID-19 has shown that our fates are inextricably linked," Tedros said in February. "Whether we win or lose, we will do so together."

