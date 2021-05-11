One chart shows how dramatically the pace of vaccinations differs from country to country

Aria Bendix
·4 min read
india vaccine line
People wait in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai, India, on April 24. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

  • The global vaccine rollout is very uneven; some nations may reach herd immunity years before others.

  • Israel, the US, and the UK are vaccinating people quickly. Brazil, India, and Japan are trailing.

  • One chart shows when 18 countries could reach three vaccination milestones.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

By next week, about half of the US's population will have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine - a milestone that could take other countries years to reach.

The pace of vaccinations across the globe remains highly uneven. As of Monday, wealthy countries had received 83% of the world's vaccine supply despite making up just 53% of the world's population, according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization.

Israel, the US, and the UK have had the fastest vaccine rollouts so far. Israel vaccinated half its population from December to February, while the UK reached that milestone two weeks ago. In roughly a month, about 75% of the UK could be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, plenty of other countries, including Egypt and South Africa, aren't expected to cross that threshold for about a decade at their current pace.

The chart below shows how long it would take 18 countries to reach these milestones based on their current vaccine-rollout speed.

Epidemiologists have estimated that countries will need to vaccinate about 75% of their populations to reach herd immunity, the threshold beyond which the coronavirus can no longer spread easily from person to person.

For many nations, that's a far-off goal. At a rate of 110,000 vaccinations a day, it could take Japan eight months to immunize just a quarter of its population and more than two years to immunize 75%. South Korea's 75% vaccination threshold is more than a year away.

That means it's likely to take years to reach herd immunity on a global scale.

Limited vaccine supply has hampered many countries' rollouts

Japan vaccine vaccination COVID-19
A medical worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo on March 5. Yoshikazu Tsuno - Pool/Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges in reaching global herd immunity is a lack of vaccines.

Early in the pandemic, wealthy countries like the US and the UK struck deals with pharmaceutical companies - before it was even clear whether their vaccines were safe or effective - to buy enough doses for their residents.

Lower-income countries couldn't afford to take that gamble, so many are still vying for shots or waiting on supply from nations that manufacture doses domestically, like China and Russia.

But even some high- or middle-income nations have had slow vaccine rollouts.

Brazil, for instance, rejected an offer to purchase 70 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine in August, instead betting on AstraZeneca's shot (which is significantly cheaper) to drive its vaccination efforts. But Brazil is now running low on vaccine supply, so it's relying on backup doses of China's Sinovac shot.

Language from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also fueled vaccine skepticism. Bolsonaro has joked that the Pfizer shot could "turn you into an alligator." On Monday, however, Bolsonaro announced that the government would put an extra 5.5 billion reals, or about $1.1 billion, toward vaccinating more people.

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Boxes with vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. AP/Morry Gash/Pool

In Japan and South Korea, some public-health experts have attributed slow rollouts to consistently low COVID-19 cases. Japan's daily coronavirus cases have never exceeded 8,000, and South Korea's daily cases have stayed below 1,000 for most of the pandemic. That created less urgency to procure doses quickly.

But there have been other holdups. Only doctors and nurses are allowed to administer shots in Japan, and the nation didn't authorize its first coronavirus vaccine until February, months after the US and the UK did.

India has also lagged behind in vaccinating people. Its vaccination effort took a hit when cases began to skyrocket in February as variants spread. Healthcare workers had to shift their focus away from administering shots to caring for hospitalized patients.

WHO officials have called on wealthy nations to help other countries pick up the pace.

"COVID-19 has shown that our fates are inextricably linked," Tedros said in February. "Whether we win or lose, we will do so together."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Try before you fly: Orbite sets schedule for luxurious astronaut orientation sessions

    Wanna take a ride to space? There’s a smorgasbord of spaceflight shaping up for paying customers, ranging from the suborbital tours planned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to the orbital trips offered by SpaceX. What will those rides be like, and how will they differ from each other? Starting in August, a Seattle-based startup called Orbite (pronounced “Or-beet,” French-style) will offer three-day orientation sessions to let customers sample the astronaut experience and find out for themselves. “We’ll give them a ‘try before you buy’ experience, and educate them on the different offerings that are out there,” Orbite co-founder… Read More

  • A NASA probe successfully collected 2 oz. of space rock from a distant asteroid and is blasting its way back to Earth

    OSIRIS-REx thrust away from an asteroid called Bennu on Monday, and aims to circle the sun twice before reaching Earth, NASA said.

  • We'd need 5 to 10 years' notice to stop a killer asteroid heading for Earth

    In a recent NASA simulation, scientists had six months to stop a hypothetical asteroid from hitting Earth, and they failed. That wasn't enough time.

  • Scared of social un-distancing? Many of us still need time to 'thaw.'

    Vaccines were supposed to be our ticket to normality, but I have found myself afraid to return to even CDC-approved activities.

  • Cats must be microchipped under animal care plan

    A wide-ranging plan to improve welfare also enshrines in law that animals can experience emotions.

  • Hong Kong won't mandate vaccine for foreign domestic workers

    Hong Kong officials dropped a plan to mandate foreign domestic workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus, after hearing international criticism the move would be discriminatory. Most of Hong Kong’s approximately 370,000 domestic workers come from Indonesia and the Philippines, both severely impacted by the pandemic. Hong Kong officials initially proposed the mandate after a foreign domestic worker tested positive for a coronavirus variant in April, with an unknown source of infection.

  • How West Virginia health officials are battling Covid vaccine hesitancy

    West Virginia had early success during its Covid-19 vaccine rollout, but now officials are trying to reach more people as demand for vaccines has dropped. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down why demand for the vaccine has declined and what health officials are doing to reach unvaccinated people across the state.

  • Analysis-S.Korea's COVID-19 vaccine shortages overshadow Moon-Biden summit

    South Korea's struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-in's first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots. Moon had hoped to use the Washington meeting next week as a chance to highlight South Korea's relatively successful response to the pandemic, a key legacy in his final year in office. But uncertainties in the country's vaccine rollout amid global shortages and shipment delays are deepening public scepticism over Seoul's goal of reaching herd immunity by November.

  • Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2

    Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old Poteet (1-0) gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. Aguilar pushed the Marlins to a 2-0 lead in the first when he turned on Matt Peacock's 93 mph fastball and launched the ball down the left-field line.

  • India Covid: Do reinfections pose a challenge to vaccines?

    India has fully vaccinated only 3% of its people, but vaccine breakthrough cases appear to be rising.

  • ‘You’re Ridiculous!’: Lawmakers Shred Defense Secretary for Jan. 6 About-Face

    Bill Clark/Pool/GettyA Democratic lawmaker called former acting defense secretary Chris Miller “ridiculous” on Wednesday for trying to walk back his claims that former President Donald Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.In written remarks prepared for his testimony before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on the riot, and in a March interview with VICE, Miller had called out Trump for directly inciting thousands of MAGA supporters to attack the Capitol after repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”“You said the insurrection happened because of Trump’s speech,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) said during the hearing.But Miller then tried to walk back his original claims, saying he’d had a change of heart after seeing information from the ongoing criminal investigation into the siege and statements from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. He said he now believed there was “some sort of conspiracy where there were organized assault elements that intended to assault the Capitol that day.”‘Fuck All of You!’: Capitol Rioter Raises Hell During Off-the-Rails Court Hearing“I’d like to modify my original assessment,” Miller said, to which Lynch snarked,” Why am I not surprised about that?”“We are getting more information by the day, by the minute,” Miller said. “There was some sort of conspiracy... that intended to storm that Capitol that day… I have reassessed. [Trump was] not the unitary factor at all.”An incredulous Lynch told Miller, “For your written testimony for today, for today, this morning, you stated the following about the president, quote, 'I personally believe his comments encouraged the protesters that day.'”Unsatisfied with Miller’s response, Lynch called him out for his “very recent reversal of your testimony.”“Absolutely not. That’s ridiculous,” Miller responded, clearly agitated.“You’re ridiculous!” Lynch hit back. Miller seemed stunned by insult, before sarcastically thanking the lawmaker for his thoughts. He later slammed Lynch for the “partisan attack.”Miller’s new reasoning doesn’t quite hold water. Of the 400 individuals charged in connection with the riot, dozens have been accused of planning and training to storm the Capitol. But prosecutors say those alleged conspirators, most of whom belong to MAGA-loving paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, openly admitted that they felt compelled to protest widespread election fraud in D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.Dem Hearings Bend Over Backward to Ignore GOP Complicity in Capitol RiotMiller previously has been criticized for waiting too long to authorize National Guard troops amid the insurrection and for ignoring pleas from D.C. leaders for help.Defending his own actions, he said in his prepared remarks that he was concerned about sending U.S. troops into the Capitol out of the “possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the President were advocating the declaration of martial law.”Miller said that he wanted to ensure the operation to deploy the National Guard was finalized before making the call for military assistance to ensure the optics were carefully considered.“I was also cognizant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the President would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicize the military in an anti-democratic manner,” Miller added in his statement, stressing that he was not going to allow a coup under his watch.But Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) slammed Miller for not taking accountability or having any “sense of shame” for his role in the siege.“Will you apologize to the American public for what happened on your watch? Will you apologize to the troops for what happened on your watch?” Khanna asked. “I can’t believe we had someone like you in that role... it’s total self-promotion. All you're trying to do is cover your own reputation.”Dodging Khanna’s request to apologize, Miller instead said he wanted to “highlight the incredible job of the members of our armed forces.”“I stand by every decision I made on January 6,” Miller said.Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) also tore Miller to shreds on the crucial “1.5-hour gap” between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower’s request for National Guard backup at about 1:30 p.m. and Miller’s authorization at 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 6. He noted that Trump had told Miller on Jan. 3 to grant Bowser’s request for resources.“Sir, she requested additional support from you. And during that 1.5 hours either you disobeyed an order given to you by the president to help Mayor Bowser, or the president changed his order and asked you to delay the support, or you just plain froze and were being indecisive as people were being injured, killed, while hundreds of rioters breached the Capitol and a nation was traumatized,” Krishnamoorthi said.When Miller insisted there were “8,000 badged and credentialed police officers on duty,” Krishnamoorthi asked him specifically why he was missing in action.“That’s completely inaccurate!” Miller hit back, to which Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sir, you partially own this mayhem and that why I’m going to ask for a Department of Defense investigation into your actions.”“I already requested that before I left the DoD,” Miller said.In his March interview with VICE, Miller said he believed Trump played a clear role in the insurrection, stating that “it’s pretty much definitive” the event wouldn’t have happened if the president had not encouraged it in his speech that day.“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said at the time. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • GOP leader claims no one 'is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election' just hours after ousting Liz Cheney for refusing to support Trump's election lies

    In May alone, Trump has released eight statements falsely claiming the election was "rigged," "stolen," or corrupted by widespread voter fraud.

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • White House on Liz Cheney: 'Disturbing' to see her attacked for speaking truth

    The White House is alarmed over the GOP’s barrage of attacks on now former Republican conference leader Rep. Liz Cheney, casting its Wednesday morning ouster of the Wyoming lawmaker as “disturbing.”

  • A drunk Florida man was ‘enraged’ about Tom Brady — then he went on the attack, cops say

    A Florida man who police say hit a friend multiple times and shoved his wife after being enraged over an argument involving NFL star Tom Brady found himself arrested over the weekend.

  • Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo

    When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investigating Ebola cases at double her previous salary — with a catch. A WHO staffer and three Ebola experts working in Congo during the outbreak separately told management about general sex abuse concerns around Diallo, The Associated Press has learned. WHO has been facing widespread public allegations of systemic abuse of women by unnamed staffers, to which Tedros declared outrage and emergencies director Dr. Michael Ryan said, “We have no more information than you have.”

  • Panthers’ Matt Rhule responds to Teddy Bridgewater’s criticisms: ‘I like what we do.’

    Teddy Bridgewater spoke publicly for the first time this offseason. What he said about the trade to Denver, and why he felt he left a mark in Carolina. And Matt Rhule’s response.

  • Andrew Yang says he mourns for 'every Palestinian life taken before its time' after backlash over pro-Israel tweet

    Yang's initial tweet did not express any solidarity with Palestinians, even as Israeli airstrikes killed dozens - including children.

  • EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what's next for the NRA?

    Now that a judge has rejected the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy bid, blocking its plan to reincorporate in Texas, the gun rights group is back to fighting a lawsuit that threatens to put it out of business. Harlin Hale, a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas, dismissed the NRA's case Tuesday. What does that mean for the NRA and America's long-running battle over guns?

  • Miami man who bought Lamborghini with COVID-19 relief money sentenced to six years

    A Miami businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to fleecing millions from a federal COVID-19 relief program and buying luxury items with the money, including a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo.