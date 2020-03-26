One chart shows how much cash you should expect from the coronavirus stimulus based on your salary

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help support the country's economy during the coronavirus pandemic, with the House of Representatives set to vote on the bill Friday morning.

The bill would involve the government sending most Americans a personal check to help prop up households amid the economic disruption.

Business Insider created a chart to show how much money Americans would receive from the relief package based on their income.

A person who reported an income of $75,000 or less on their taxes would receive $1,200, with declining amounts for Americans earning more than that.

The novel coronavirus has had a major impact on the US economy, from businesses having to temporarily close to many Americans across several industries being laid off.

The coronavirus-relief package would give most Americans a personal check based on the adjusted gross income they reported on their 2019 taxes, or their 2018 taxes if they have not filed this year's taxes yet.

The following chart shows how much taxpayers would receive from the stimulus package based on filing status and income. A person who made $75,000 or less would receive a check of $1,200, while a couple who filed jointly and made $150,000 or less would receive $2,400. The size of the checks decreases by $0.05 for each dollar earned above those cutoffs, with single filers earning more than $99,000 and married couples earning more than $198,000 getting nothing.

coronavirus stimulus checks by income v2 More

Andy Kiersz/Business Insider

