One of checkpoints completely suspends operations at Ukrainian-Polish border

Transit operations are temporarily suspended at the Shehyni checkpoint due to the lack of electricity at the Medyka checkpoint on the Polish side.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on 20 November, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Due to the lack of electricity supply at the Medyka checkpoint (Republic of Poland), the admission of persons and vehicles to leave Ukraine by the neighbouring party has been temporarily suspended," the message reads.

Border guards urged citizens to consider this information when crossing the border.

Meanwhile, Polish hauliers continued to block the other three border crossings with Ukraine: Yahodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korczowa and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, since 6 November.

Background:

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, in collaboration with relevant associations and carriers, has set up a support headquarters to provide Ukrainian drivers who are stranded with food, drinking water, medications and fuel.

Polish hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine promised to allow humanitarian aid and fuel tankers to pass through, but the Ukrainian government says this is not happening.

Support UP or become our patron!