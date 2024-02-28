One Chicago Heights teen dead, another injured in apparent stabbing

One teen is dead and another is recovering from injuries following an apparent stabbing in Chicago Heights Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Heights Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hanover Street at 3:50 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about a disturbance, the department said in a statement. They found 13-year-old David Sanchez and another 14-year-old boy suffering from what the department said appeared to be stab wounds, although more information about the injuries was not immediately provided.

Sanchez, who lives a block away, died just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The 14-year-old was transferred to Stroger Medical Center but more information about his status and identity was not released. Police are investigating and did not immediately provide more details.

