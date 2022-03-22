One child dead, two other juveniles injured in Springfield shooting

Mar. 22—One child died and two others were injured after a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield, according to a police report.

The Springfield Police Division received a report of a shooting with multiple individuals just before midnight, the incident report said.

When police arrived at the scene they found the three victims with gunshot wounds, the report said.

Two of the children were taken to Springfield's hospital by a personal vehicle, the report said.

One child died from the injuries around 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The other child was admitted to the region's medical center for the injuries, and the juvenile's condition was unknown.

Another child was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center by medics, and later transferred to Miami Valley by Mobile Intensive Care Unit. The child's condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identifications of those involved, as they are juveniles, city of Springfield spokesperson Valerie Lough said.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting at this time, according to the incident report.