One child dead, two other juveniles injured in Springfield shooting

Mar. 21—One child died and two others were injured following a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to a police report.

The Springfield Police Division received a report of a shooting with multiple individuals minutes before midnight, the incident report said.

The three child victims located on South Yellow Springs Street were found to be struck by gunfire, the report said.

Two children were taken to Springfield's hospital by a personal vehicle, the report said.

One child succumbed to the injuries, with the hospital staff calling the child's time of death at roughly 1 a.m. The other child was admitted to the region's medical center for the injuries, and the juvenile's condition was unknown.

Another child was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center by medics, and later transferred to Miami Valley's MICU. The child's condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identifications of those involved, as they are juveniles, city of Springfield spokesperson Valerie Lough said.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting at this time, according to the incident report.