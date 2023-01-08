One child fatally shot and another injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA — A 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

Officers were called to a home on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. for a reported shooting just before 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

Officers found a 12-year-old dead inside with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The older teen was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound, also to the upper body. The 14-year-old was in stable condition, according to the release.

The two victims didn’t live at the home, but were inside with other children when the shooting occurred.

Police called the ongoing investigation “very preliminary,” adding that the shooting “does not appear to be random.”

Detectives are currently interviewing individuals who were present at the time and an adult guardian who lives at the residence, who was not present during the incident, the release said.