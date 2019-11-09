One year on, China's vision for own Nasdaq-style technology board draws praises and disdain

The meteoric rise and recent stumble of China's budding technology board in Shanghai has captivated investors since its beginning one year ago, minting billionaires and burning investors in its infancy.

At the centre of the spectacle is the Science and Technology Innovation Board, a stock exchange created under an edict by President Xi Jinping in November 2018. The Star Market, as the board is also called, aims to support fundraising for start-up high-technology companies and those in strategic emerging industries, in the mould of the 48-year old Nasdaq Stock Market.

The mainland's vast army of investors, known for parlaying into any stock or investing theme with a presidential seal of approval, drove the first batch of companies to more than 200 per cent gain within two weeks of their debut on July 22. Valuations skyrocketed to levels even today's behemoth Apple Inc and Tencent Holdings would be envious of.

The Star Market is now home to 56 of the nation's future champions, whose technologies have the potential to replace their American counterparts in the cutthroat global marketplace, according to Zhou Qinye, a former deputy general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Some 60 billion yuan (US$8.6 billion) has been raised from initial public offerings on the board since it went live in July. Another 61 are making a beeline for growth capital, according to official data.

One year on, Xi was back this week at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where he first unveiled his vision of a hub for the nation's high-technology superstars. A bruising trade war, a slowing economy and an intensifying technology race have since unfolded, casting a shadow over one of the milestones in China's more than two decades of capitalist market reforms.

The euphoria has waned, giving way to sobriety. Valuations have slumped from their lofty peak in August, three of the stocks dipped below their IPO levels this week, and institutional investors are fleeing. Is the model broken, or is it just growing pains?

"The performance of (Star Market) should not be measured by the stock price and valuation," said Hong Hao, managing director at Bocom International Holdings in Hong Kong. "The significance is in whether it can be a role model for reforms in China's financial markets. It is a reform of listing rules, that is more important. It is a success."

The Star Market was one of the three tasks Xi delegated to the Shanghai Stock Exchange at the inaugural CIIE expo last year. The president also called for the expansion of the city's free-trade zone and the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

"All of the three tasks proved to be difficult to accomplish as they were aimed at chasing high quality economic growth," said Su Ning, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. "That was why Shanghai was given the job to help push reforms forward."

The Star Market members are broadly engaged in basic science, semiconductor chip manufacturing, computing, robotics, new materials and life science, according to data published by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. None, though, are considered e-commerce or internet firms.

At its peak, the board's capitalisation reached 690 billion yuan on August 15. The average daily trading volume was 13.7 billion yuan, or more than 10 times the average on Hong Kong's GEM, a board created in 1999 to host technology companies.

Forty of the companies generated a combined net income of 8.58 billion yuan in the first nine months, according to data released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. That was 40 per cent higher than a year earlier. The earnings growth rate for companies on Shanghai's main board, was 8.1 per cent in the period.