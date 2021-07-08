One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve

In this photo taken July 7, 2021, and released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a lone elephant that has separated from a herd of Asian elephants migrating north, is seen near Yuxi city in Southwestern China's Yunnan Province. The lone elephant was anesthetized, and returned to the reserve after separating from the main herd for more than 32 days. (Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd that has been wandering southwest China for more than a a year has been anaesthetized and returned to its nature reserve.

The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) away, on Wednesday, a command center monitoring the elephants said.

It appeared healthy and did not have any suffer from any injuries, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post.

The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward recently but are still far from the reserve.

The other elephant had been wandering on its own for more than a month, and had shown no intention to return to its herd, according to Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants.

It had relied heavily on food that the command center provided or that it found in villagers’ homes, and had stayed in a rural neighborhood very close to a highway and a major railroad since Monday.

The elephant’s frequent activities in populated areas prompted concerns of local authorities, who made the decision to send the elephant back to reduce public safety risk.

More than 200 people, dozens of emergency vehicles and 20 drones have been deployed to monitor the elephants, according to the command center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Leaving No Stone Unturned With Cryptocurrency Ban

    Chinese regulators have shut down the operations of a cryptocurrency trading software company as its crackdown on crypto-related activities continue.

  • Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens

    North Korea has refused jabs and sealed its borders to keep out the virus, leading to food shortages.

  • India built a park using the ashes of 6,000 people who died from COVID and it's a memorial to those who perished in the pandemic

    In many cases, entire families died from the virus, leaving no one to pick up the ashes of the deceased.

  • Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

    The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two weeks ended July 3, with 51.7% cases linked to the variant that was first identified in India. The proportion of cases linked to the Alpha variant which was first identified in Britain and had been dominant in the United States so far, fell to 28.7%.

  • Opinion | Biden Is Already Fumbling the Afghanistan Withdrawal

    President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw a residual U.S. force could look like an amateurish, unforced error if an expected Taliban resurgence materializes.

  • Analysis-China's farmers dump other crops for corn on bumper profit pull

    Chinese farmers have sharply increased corn planting this year to cash in on demand-fuelled record prices, a trend that is likely to cool the country's recent rampant appetite for imports heading into 2022. The expansion, which comes mainly at the expense of soybeans and other crops including sorghum and edible beans, would boost China's maize output in 2021/22 by at least 6%, according to market participants. That will likely ease a repeat of last year when strong feed demand from the hog sector propelled China's corn use beyond local production and sparked a 26-million tonne import spree that turned the world's largest grain producer into the top corn buyer.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ

    Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal. The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. The c

  • Texas Republicans, heading into special legislative session, file new voting bill

    A draft was posted online hours after Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Legislature to address "election integrity" this week.

  • Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Seeks Sentencing Delay to Continue Cooperating

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutJoel Greenberg—the Rep. Matt Gaetz wingman who pleaded guilty and is now helping authorities investigate the congressman’s involvement in an underage sex ring—has so much evidence that he needs more than 44 days to share it.In a court document filed Tuesday, Greenberg, the disgraced local tax collector, asked a federal judge to push back his sentencing.The letter describes “ongoing cooperation which will not be completed prior to his current sentencin

  • Didi debacle riles lawmakers who seek to block U.S. investors from trading Chinese stocks

    Chinese regulators decided last Friday to block new users from downloading the country's most popular ride-hailing app, Didi, just weeks after the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, sending the company's shares down as much as 25% and triggering a broad reevaluation of the risks of investing in Chinese stocks.

  • Japan wants to toss a bunch of clunky, cacophonous '80s fax machines from its offices, but many employees are demanding that the devices stay

    Japanese office workers are waging war over the fax.

  • India's Modi phones Dalai Lama on birthday, sign of friction with Beijing

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi let the world know on Tuesday that he had personally wished Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a happy 86th birthday in a phone call, disregarding any potential disapproval from China. Beijing regards the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in northern India for more than six decades, as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, and frowns on any engagement with him. Indian leaders have generally been circumspect about public contact to avoid upsetting Beijing.

  • Bindi Irwin Snuggles Up to Baby Grace Warrior, 3 Months, and Dog Piggy in Sweet Photo

    Chandler Powell reposted the adorable photo of wife Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace to his Instagram page, writing "My girls"

  • Washington Capitals’ way-too-early 2022 Stanley Cup Final odds released

    With the expansion draft and free agency about to hit, the Caps' odds to win the Cup have been posted.

  • How has the rupee managed to survive Covid’s onslaught on the Indian economy?

    Covid-19 has thrown the Indian economy into an unprecedented recession. Many small businesses have shut, unemployment is on the rise, and household incomes are dwindling. But the Indian rupee is surprisingly stable.

  • Minneapolis Fed to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August in preparation for in-person work, the bank's president Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday. "In order to fulfill our public-service mission, we need more face-to-face contact than remote work allows, but there is no way for us to bring a critical mass of our staff back into our facilities and maintain social distancing," Kashkari said in an essay published on the bank's website. "Hence, we need our employees to be vaccinated."

  • Strongest evidence yet suggests natural origins for Covid, say scientists

    The strongest evidence available to date suggests the coronavirus pandemic emerged via a natural spillover event, according to a letter to The Lancet from two dozen scientists. The article – a follow up to a now-controversial piece published in February 2020 – argues there is currently no “scientifically validated evidence” pointing towards a laboratory-related incident, and warns that “allegations and conjecture” will not aid efforts to uncover the origins of Sars-Cov-2. The letter is signed by

  • China's new IPO rules could hinder companies from bike-rental firm Hello to Spark Education preparing for US listings

    Alibaba Group Holding-backed bike rental company Hello, Tencent-backed Spark Education and medical data solution provider LinkDoc Technology are among more than a dozen Chinese companies that could face challenges to their listing plans in the US after Beijing announced it was tightening its rules on initial public offerings. China's State Council said late on Tuesday it would undertake a sweeping overhaul of its regulations on how companies raise capital both domestically and overseas, which co

  • Biden: "We can't wait any longer to deal with climate crisis"

    President Biden urged immediate actions on climate change on Wednesday, saying "[w]e can't wait any longer to deal with climate crisis" during an event promoting his Build Back Better agenda.Driving the news: The U.S. is currently facing an extreme heat wave and heavy wildfires in the West, a deadly drought and the the earliest fifth-named Atlantic tropical storm on record currently going through the Southeast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The calami

  • ‘The Loneliest Whale’ Film Review: Doc Explores the Universal Need to Be Understood

    The social lives of animals enthrall the human mind. Finding qualities that resemble us in other species has the power, it seems, to make us feel connected to something beyond our mortal insignificance. It also amplifies our compassion for those creatures. Proof of this obsession to anthropomorphize them, or at least to reflect ourselves in those traits, is that this year alone we’ve already seen two documentaries on the song of whales: A middling effort in last month’s “Fathom,” and an infinite