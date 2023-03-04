One Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) insider upped their stake by 2.4% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Churchill Downs Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CHDN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Churchill Downs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board R. Rankin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$93k worth of shares at a price of US$177 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$248), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Churchill Downs Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Churchill Downs insiders own 5.1% of the company, worth about US$469m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Churchill Downs Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Churchill Downs insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Churchill Downs (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

