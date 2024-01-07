One civilian killed, another hospitalized in Russian shelling of frontline Kherson

On 7 January, a local resident died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kherson

A 62-year-old civilian was killed and another 66-year-old man was hospitalized following the Russian shelling of a downtown market in the southern frontline city of Kherson, the Kherson regional military administration reported on Facebook on Jan. 7.

Russia regularly attacks Kherson and its surrounding areas. One person was killed and five others were wounded in 112 Russian shelling attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported on Telegram on Jan. 6.

Read also: Russian shelling seriously damages civilian infrastructure in Kherson Oblast, including housing for IDPs

Prefabricated houses for internally displaced persons (IDPs), a humanitarian aid warehouse, cars, and a town hall were significantly damaged in the Russian shelling of the Tyahynska community in Kherson Oblast, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on the same day, sharing photos of the aftermath.

