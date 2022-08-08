One CMPD officer among those who fired in shootout that killed murder suspect, SBI says

One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer fired their weapon during a shootout that killed a a 23-year-old murder suspect in Clemmons on Friday, officials said.

Alexander Dekontee Weah was identified as the suspect wanted on a Mecklenburg County homicide warrant, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations said in a news release Monday.

The officers directly involved in the shootout included four from the Greensboro Police Department and one from CMPD, the SBI said.

Two CMPD officers assisted in the search for Weah, the department said in a statement Friday.

Once the SBI investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Forsyth County District Attorney for review. The DA will determine if the officers will face criminal charges, not the SBI, the release said.

The shootout happened after officers from both departments, along with the SBI and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, tried to serve the warrant to Weah at a gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Clemmons is about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Weah shot at the officers as they approached him, leading to the exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A Greensboro Police officer suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shootout, but the department confirmed that he was in stable condition.

Greensboro Police said it’s conducting an internal investigation to determine whether department policies were followed.

This is a developing story.