One Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH) insider upped their stake by 13% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Combined Motor Holdings Limited's (JSE:CMH ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Combined Motor Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive Director Bruce William Barritt previously made an even bigger purchase of R2.6m worth of shares at a price of R26.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of R27.50. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Bruce William Barritt was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Bruce William Barritt bought 101.88k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of R26.43. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Combined Motor Holdings insiders own 44% of the company, worth about R902m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Combined Motor Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Combined Motor Holdings. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Combined Motor Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

