One company is giving gifts for Christmas and beyond

Dec. 8—CHEYENNE — It's easy to take charity for granted during the holidays, but one local company wants to spread the giving spirit across the rest of the year.

"Everybody always gives during the holidays," said Steve Bederman, CEO of NobelBiz, a company starting a program to help a local family throughout the year. "You know, that's fairly dependable for many, many people, many families, many groups. But what about the rest of the year? I mean, to me, it's a one-time thing. It doesn't really have the impact, other than providing maybe a good day, or good moment, for someone."

NobelBiz, a company that specializes in telecommunications products for call centers, has started the Warmth Beyond Winter program to support families throughout the year. Their focus is on households with single mothers.

"I was always raised with the understanding that when you look at another human being to never, never just assume," said Toni McQueen, the executive assistant at NobelBiz and a crucial part of the project. "You never know what's going on in their lives. And there's a lot of single moms out there that need help. ... They have to struggle to do it all on their own. It never changes, the fact that they have to bring home money, that they need to be able to raise their kids and be there for all their kids."

The first family the company chose to "adopt" was Carmencita Anderson and her six children, whose ages range from 3 to 13. Anderson and her children moved to Cheyenne from Michigan in early October, McQueen said. The company partnered with The Salvation Army to select the family. Both organizations have been doing their best to make sure the family gets a warm welcome to the city.

"I had bought them a welcome (gift)," McQueen said. "It's a real cute little cheese cutting board. It has real nice saying on it to help welcome her, and it says at the bottom, 'Established 2023.' So that way she could have that benchmark, and know that was the year of her new beginning and, hopefully, get ... a nice start."

After meeting them in November, McQueen said she felt a connection with the Andersons.

"When you meet these people, they're just adorable," she said. "I have a real liking for the family; (they're) super sweet. ... She is really just wanting to give a better life for her kids, and she is a great mom. The kids are great."

While their focus is currently on making an impact in the single family's life, the company hopes to work with other families going forward. Bederman said that the program is part of a broader push to integrate the company into the Cheyenne community. He said the company first moved its headquarters to Wyoming in the early stage of the pandemic.

"It was before any shots," he said. "We started by getting to know the Chamber of Commerce, getting to know Dale (Steenbergen) and his group, and it struck me really quickly that this was different than other Chambers. ... I was really impressed with how connected they were with your community.

"We're a global company, so we can, kind of, introduce them to Wyoming and Wyoming to the world."

But the charity work the company does is not intended to grow into a charitable organization, Bederman said. It's about direct action and making a continued impact in people's lives throughout the year. In that way, this project is different from the ways most companies conceive of charity work.

"We, over the years, have worked with really good organizations," he continued. "... We get involved, but it always is like, once we leave that moment, it's kind of over, right? I think that our people deserve the opportunity to, sort of, see what their efforts do in a timeline for someone ... really, what their efforts are and what it means to other people."

For the Anderson family, the company has a few more surprises planned before Christmas. This weekend, the company will drop off beds for Anderson's children, so they won't have to wait until Christmas for basic necessities. The family got to meet the Cheyenne staff of NobelBiz last month, but a full party to give Christmas gifts to the family will take place on Dec. 15. Bederman plans to be there to welcome the family, too.

"We're going to be meeting with her on the 15th to give the presents for the kids — and her, because she deserves it, too," McQueen said.

Bederman and the company encouraged members of the public to help families in need, not just on the holidays, but all the time.

"Most of all, right now, it's less about us and it's mostly about the family that needs some help from people," he said. "Hopefully even, you know, people that read ... will make some contributions because no single entity or person is going to resolve anybody's problems, but a community, as a whole, possibly can."

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.