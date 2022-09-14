One confirmed dead after 'family dispute' leads to shooting in Sioux Falls

Sep. 14—SIOUX FALLS — A woman has been confirmed dead after a shooting on South Willow Avenue in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. for what they labeled a "family dispute."

Officers arrived and made partial entry before a man began firing a gun at officers, according to police. Officers observed a young child caught in the crossfire and immediately removed the child from the premises. They then called for backup.

"We had the SWAT team come out, the sheriff's office, our police force and (U.S. Fish and Wildlife) and (Game, Fish and Parks)," an officer said in a briefing on Wednesday, Sept. 14. "Obviously we had a whole, big response to this."

Authorities were informed that a man, woman and child, all ages unknown at this time, were all inside the home.

"We had negotiators and, at one point, they heard a young child in the background so they knew there was a child inside," the officer said.

After authorities set up a perimeter around the building, they received information that the man inside had shot the woman.

"We didn't know what (her) state was. We didn't know if it was a true statement or not, or if there was something else going on," the officer said Wednesday.

As the SWAT entered the home to check on the condition of the child and the woman, the man turned the gun on himself but the wound was not fatal. The man involved in the incident was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police have not given an update on his condition.

The woman was found deceased inside the home. It is unknown at this time was her cause of death was. The child, believed to be a male around the age of 9, was unharmed and removed from the apartment.

"Police did not fire any shots in this incident," the officer confirmed during the briefing.

Names have not been released pending notification of family members. The Sioux Falls Police Department continues to investigate. All information released thus far is only preliminary.