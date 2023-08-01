One confirmed dead in Tuesday morning shooting in East Nashville

Nashville police are investigating after a person was fatally shot around 10:21 a.m. at an apartment complex at 654 S. Fifth Street.

Police confirmed one victim, but a name was not provided.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville