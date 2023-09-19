One confirmed dead, two injured in Russian drone attack on Lviv

Fire at an industrial warehouse in Lviv after Shahed attack on the night of September 19

One fatality has been reported after a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine on September 18–19, which targeted Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts.

Warehouse buildings in the city of Lviv remain ablaze after the attack and a man’s body has been pulled from the rubble, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported.

"One person’s body has been discovered. Two others were injured, one of whom has been hospitalized. Firefighting efforts are ongoing," a DSNS spokesman said.

Food warehouses, clothing, and humanitarian aid were the apparent targets of the attack, Lviv’s Majoy Andriy Sadoviy told RL/RFE.

"They find satisfaction in killing innocent people. This is probably an act of great heroism for the Russians. They are simply bastards," he added.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine