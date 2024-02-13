One contested race in Howard County primaries

Feb. 13—May's local primary races are set, and there's only one contested race.

Attorney Blake Dahl and current Howard County Superior Court 2 Judge Rebecca Vent have both filed to run for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 2 judge.

That is the only contested race out of a slew of local races for a variety of county offices that will be on the ballot May 7.

Republicans are looking to use their experience to maintain control of county government. Democrats, on the other hand, are hoping to regain a County Council seat and possibly more with a slate of mostly political newcomers.

Here's all elected seats up for grabs this year and who has filed for them in this year's primary:

Judge of Superior Court 2:

Republican — Blake Dahl

Rebecca Vent, incumbent (appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb)

Judge of Superior Court 4

Republican — Hans Pate, incumbent.

County Auditor

Republican — Jessica Secrease, incumbent

County Treasurer

Republican — Christie Branch, incumbent

County Coroner

Republican — David Granger

County Surveyor

Republican — Greg Lake, incumbent (appointed by party caucus)

County Commissioner District 2

Republican — Jack Dodd, incumbent

Democratic — Anthony Walker'

County Commissioner District 3

Republican — Brad Bray, incumbent

Democratic — Sherry Roe

County Council At Large (3 seats available)

Republican — Martha Lake, incumbent

Daryl Maple, incumbent

Brett Sanders, incumbent (appointed by party caucus)

Democratic — Adrienne Akers

Essie Foster

Elijah Guest

Greentown Town Council (3 seats available)

Republican — Craig Standish, incumbent

Debra Everling, incumbent

Mark Lantz, incumbent

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.