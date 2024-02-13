One contested race in Howard County primaries
Feb. 13—May's local primary races are set, and there's only one contested race.
Attorney Blake Dahl and current Howard County Superior Court 2 Judge Rebecca Vent have both filed to run for the Republican nomination for Superior Court 2 judge.
That is the only contested race out of a slew of local races for a variety of county offices that will be on the ballot May 7.
Republicans are looking to use their experience to maintain control of county government. Democrats, on the other hand, are hoping to regain a County Council seat and possibly more with a slate of mostly political newcomers.
Here's all elected seats up for grabs this year and who has filed for them in this year's primary:
Judge of Superior Court 2:
Republican — Blake Dahl
Rebecca Vent, incumbent (appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb)
Judge of Superior Court 4
Republican — Hans Pate, incumbent.
County Auditor
Republican — Jessica Secrease, incumbent
County Treasurer
Republican — Christie Branch, incumbent
County Coroner
Republican — David Granger
County Surveyor
Republican — Greg Lake, incumbent (appointed by party caucus)
County Commissioner District 2
Republican — Jack Dodd, incumbent
Democratic — Anthony Walker'
County Commissioner District 3
Republican — Brad Bray, incumbent
Democratic — Sherry Roe
County Council At Large (3 seats available)
Republican — Martha Lake, incumbent
Daryl Maple, incumbent
Brett Sanders, incumbent (appointed by party caucus)
Democratic — Adrienne Akers
Essie Foster
Elijah Guest
Greentown Town Council (3 seats available)
Republican — Craig Standish, incumbent
Debra Everling, incumbent
Mark Lantz, incumbent
