One convicted in sex abuse case

Feb. 13—EPHRATA — Michael Gene Rice, 48, of Ephrata was convicted last week of multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor. He goes back to court March 15 for sentencing.

"This was a terrible and vile case of child sexual exploitation, and the community is safer now that Michael Rice will be headed to prison," said Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete.

Rice was found guilty of two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; one count of commercial sex abuse of a minor; and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Rice was found not guilty of an additional charge of commercial sex abuse of a minor.

Kriete applauded the work of the detective who conducted the investigation, though the detective was not named.