One cool dog: Unleashed Pet Rescue spotlights water-loving, kid-friendly Labrador

Pinky Hootiecackle Sioux

Breed: Lab mix

Age: 2 years 5 months old

No backyard pool party can truly be complete without a water dog. OK, so she’s not really any sort of water dog. She’s a lab mix, but she swims and flips like a dolphin and loves every minute she gets to spend in the kiddie pools. Plus she loves to share her splashes with kids and other dogs alike.

Baby

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1

Baby is a sweet and loving lady on the prowl for her forever home. She’ll do best in a calm, predictable environment. Change can be scary for a cat but if you give her some time to sniff out a new situation, she’ll be your best pal in no time. Baby loves to nap but after a good snooze she’ll be ready to play and cuddle up right next to you. If you’re ready to open your home to a darling kitty with so much love to give, Baby’s the girl for you.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Pinky or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.