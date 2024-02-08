This one counts: Nevada Republicans caucus in race for president

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans are caucusing Thursday in the race for president even though the state had a primary in the same race Tuesday — but this one counts.

For Republicans, Tuesday’s primary did not determine the party’s nominee. The Nevada Republican Party chose to stick with Thursday’s caucus to award its delegates in the presidential nomination process. State Republicans said any candidate on the primary ballot was ineligible for the caucus, and thus ineligible for delegates.

Two candidates are appearing on the caucus ballot: Former President Donald Trump and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley. Trump was expected to visit Las Vegas on Thursday for a victory celebration.

The caucuses will be held at several sites across the state from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must show ID and arrive at the correct precinct, the party said.

Voters can check their voter registration at nvsos.gov/votersearch. The party provided a list of caucus locations here.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy were all originally on the caucus ballot but will not appear Thursday as they have suspended their campaigns. Trump was not on Tuesday’s Republican primary ballot as he chose to partake in the caucus instead.

State law does not prohibit Republicans from participating in both the primary and the caucus.

“None of these candidates” won the majority of the Republican primary vote Tuesday, beating former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Democrats stuck with the primary and overwhelmingly chose President Joe Biden as their nominee.

Republican Party officials have not responded to 8 News Now’s repeated requests about covering the caucus or reporting on the caucus, including how to provide results.

There were 559,743 registered Republicans in Nevada as of last month, the secretary of state’s office said.

