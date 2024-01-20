One Crawford County commissioner seat contested in March primary election
Two Crawford County commissioner seats will appear on the March primary ballot. One of the seats is uncontested and two candidates filed for the other seat.
Incumbent Doug Weisenaur is being challenged for his seat by Jeffrey Price. Both are Republicans.
Incumbent Larry Schmidt, a Republican, is uncontested for his seat in the primary.
Democrat C. Aaron Sharrock is running uncontested for a commissioner's seat in March.
Also contested in the primary is the seat of Crawford County treasurer, currently held by Cindy Edwards, a Republican.
Facing off for the seat in the primary are Republicans Steve Reinhard and Jenny Vermillion.
The primary will be held Tuesday, March 19. The voter registration deadline is Feb. 20. Early in-person voting begins Feb. 21. Nursing home voting is scheduled for the week of March 4.
Running for seats as Republicans in the primary are:
Fifth District Congress
Bob Latta
Robert L. Owsiak Jr.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Megan E. Shanahan
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Joseph T. Deters
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Daniel R. Hawkins
Third District Court of Appeals judge – John R. Willamowski
State Central Committee, 26th District
Michael Coughlin
Zachary Armane McNutt
Brian M. Roberts
Justin C. Smith
Fred Vogel
State Central Committee (woman), 26th District – Susan Platt
State Senator, 26th District – Bill Reineke
State Representative, 87th District – Riodan T. McClain
Crawford County offices
Prosecuting Attorney – Matthew Crall
Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas – Janelle Moore
Sheriff – Scott Nichael Kent
Recorder – Bonnie L. Cotton
County Engineer – Mark E. Baker
Coroner – Christopher Johnson
Democrats running for U.S., state seats
U.S. Senate – Sherrod Brown
Representative to Congress, Fifth District – Keith Mundy
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Michael P. Donnelly
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Melody J. Stewart
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court
Lisa Forbes
Terri Jamison
State Senator, 26th District – Mohamud Jama
State Representative, 87th District – Craig Swartz
Democratic Central Committee
Seth Bennett, Bucyrus 4A district; Debra J, Pinion, Bucyrus 4B; Lisa Miller, Bucyrus 2A; Wanda Sharrock, Bucyrus 2B; Patricia Hargis, Bucyrus 3A; Allen D. Laferty, Crestline 4A; Victoria L. Wilson, Galion 1A; Tammy Siclair Eristen, Galion 4C; Joseph R. Blum, Cranberry Township; Jean Bodkins, Galion 4A; Mikki Markley, Holmes-Texas; Kim Rudd, Liberty Twonship; Robert Guinther, Whetstone Township South; and Ralph E. Kline, Pol Township.
This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford commissioner seat contested in March primary election