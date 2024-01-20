One Crawford County commissioner seat contested in March primary election

Two Crawford County commissioner seats will appear on the March primary ballot. One of the seats is uncontested and two candidates filed for the other seat.

Incumbent Doug Weisenaur is being challenged for his seat by Jeffrey Price. Both are Republicans.

Incumbent Larry Schmidt, a Republican, is uncontested for his seat in the primary.

Democrat C. Aaron Sharrock is running uncontested for a commissioner's seat in March.

Also contested in the primary is the seat of Crawford County treasurer, currently held by Cindy Edwards, a Republican.

Facing off for the seat in the primary are Republicans Steve Reinhard and Jenny Vermillion.

The primary will be held Tuesday, March 19. The voter registration deadline is Feb. 20. Early in-person voting begins Feb. 21. Nursing home voting is scheduled for the week of March 4.

Running for seats as Republicans in the primary are:

Fifth District Congress

Bob Latta

Robert L. Owsiak Jr.

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Megan E. Shanahan

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Joseph T. Deters

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Daniel R. Hawkins

Third District Court of Appeals judge – John R. Willamowski

State Central Committee, 26th District

Michael Coughlin

Zachary Armane McNutt

Brian M. Roberts

Justin C. Smith

Fred Vogel

State Central Committee (woman), 26th District – Susan Platt

State Senator, 26th District – Bill Reineke

State Representative, 87th District – Riodan T. McClain

Crawford County offices

Prosecuting Attorney – Matthew Crall

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas – Janelle Moore

Sheriff – Scott Nichael Kent

Recorder – Bonnie L. Cotton

County Engineer – Mark E. Baker

Coroner – Christopher Johnson

Democrats running for U.S., state seats

U.S. Senate – Sherrod Brown

Representative to Congress, Fifth District – Keith Mundy

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Michael P. Donnelly

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court – Melody J. Stewart

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Lisa Forbes

Terri Jamison

State Senator, 26th District – Mohamud Jama

State Representative, 87th District – Craig Swartz

Democratic Central Committee

Seth Bennett, Bucyrus 4A district; Debra J, Pinion, Bucyrus 4B; Lisa Miller, Bucyrus 2A; Wanda Sharrock, Bucyrus 2B; Patricia Hargis, Bucyrus 3A; Allen D. Laferty, Crestline 4A; Victoria L. Wilson, Galion 1A; Tammy Siclair Eristen, Galion 4C; Joseph R. Blum, Cranberry Township; Jean Bodkins, Galion 4A; Mikki Markley, Holmes-Texas; Kim Rudd, Liberty Twonship; Robert Guinther, Whetstone Township South; and Ralph E. Kline, Pol Township.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford commissioner seat contested in March primary election