One of the creators of RDS-37 thermonuclear bomb was found dead in Moscow

Grigorii Klinishov, one of the creators of RDS-37, the first Soviet two-stage thermonuclear bomb, was found dead in Moscow.

Source: Russian publication Vedomosti and Russian propaganda publication TASS, referring to emergency services

Quote from the source of TASS: " Grigorii Klinishov was found dead in an apartment on Kosmodamianska Embankment. The nuclear physicist died as a result of taking his own life. He left a death note next to his body. In it, the man said goodbye to his relatives."

For reference: Klinishov was born in 1930. He also developed several types of thermonuclear bomb charges for subsequent generations.

RDS-37 is the first Soviet two-stage thermonuclear bomb. It was tested on 22 November 1955 at the Semipalatinsk training ground by dropping it from a Tu-16 bomber. The nominal power of the bomb was about 3 Mt, but during the test, it was reduced by about half to 1.6 Mt. Approximately 5-7 minutes after the explosion, the height of the radioactive cloud reached 13-14 kilometres. The diameter of the "mushroom" cloud until this moment was 25-30 kilometres.

