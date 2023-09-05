'One crime that touches every other': Anti-human trafficking conference set for Sept. 16

Debbie Lassiter is executive director of Convergence Resource Center, which has provided support services for women rebuilding their lives for more than 20 years.

Gun violence and reckless driving have dominated public safety discussions in Milwaukee in recent years, but another longstanding problem has not disappeared: human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is the one crime that touches every other crime,” said Debbie Lassiter, chief executive and co-founder of Convergence Resource Center, a local faith-based nonprofit that has served survivors of trauma, including domestic violence, trafficking and sexual assault, for nearly 20 years.

“Drugs are involved. Guns are involved. Violence is involved. Domestic violence is involved,” she said.

Convergence is preparing for its ninth annual conference, titled The Epidemic and The Game, on Sept. 16. It will bring together residents, advocacy organizations and law enforcement to brainstorm solutions to address trafficking.

“It's one day where you can sit and effect change for your community,” Lassiter said. “And you will have the ear of law enforcement. They won't be there talking at you, you're talking at them. You’re talking with them.”

Stephany Powell, senior advisor on public policy and human trafficking for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, is the featured speaker.

Powell has spent recent years training officers nationwide on how to identify trafficking, target those who coerce others into the sex trade and buy sex, and support survivors in partnership with local nonprofits.

“For the public, they think it is only a marginalized group, those who come from lower income levels,” she said. “That’s a myth. This could be anybody’s daughter.”

Changing laws and policies around human trafficking

Powell retired from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2013, where she had overseen a vice unit that handled prostitution complaints.

Since then, she said she has seen a change in how law enforcement understands the role of coercion in sex work.“Since 2018, nationwide, I have seen a significant shift in officers’ attitudes,” she said. “The majority of law enforcement agencies are not arresting minors for prostitution, and I see more compassion and understanding.”

Even during her own career, Powell was arresting juveniles for prostitution offenses, some as young as 12.

“I felt uneasy but nobody was available to pick her up and that was all I could do,” she said.

The policing practice occurred despite the fact that in many states, children under a certain age cannot legally consent to sex.

In Wisconsin, a bipartisan Safe Harbor bill remains pending in the Legislature. It would eliminate charging minors with prostitution by clarifying children cannot legally consent to sex with an adult.

It was introduced in 2017 and again in 2019 and 2021 but failed to get full approval. Thirty other states and Washington D.C. have enacted similar legislation.

At a hearing on the bill this summer, experts testified on the scope of trafficking among youth in Wisconsin.

There were more than 1,350 allegations of child sex trafficking statewide, about 30% of which occurred in Milwaukee, between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

In the same time period, child welfare officials found about 270 substantiated allegations of sex trafficking statewide. In 2022, Milwaukee's Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator received referrals for 92 youth from community partners.

The data is almost certainly an undercount. Experts say trafficking, like domestic violence and sexual assault, is underreported.

What Convergence Resource Center offers survivors

Convergence Resource Center, which is hosting the conference this month, serves more than 200 people annually with trauma recovery, therapy, job training and more.

Clients work one-on-one with a case manager to develop a plan with goals that can range from family reunification to gaining legal employment to avoiding further law enforcement contact.

The group has a nearly $1 million budget, according to Lassiter. Grants fund some specific programs but the bulk of monetary support comes from private donors and foundations. Convergence opened a second office in Madison last year after realizing about 30% of their clients seen virtually during the pandemic were based in that area, Lassiter said.

One former client who was trafficked as a teen is supporting other survivors as an administrative assistant and facilitator at Convergence.

“Convergence really just changed my whole way of thinking, my whole way of applying myself to certain things,” said the woman, who requested her name be withheld because of privacy and safety concerns. The Journal Sentinel does not identify victims of sex trafficking without their consent.

“I've learned to take my voice back and just use it in a way to where not only I'm just raising awareness but helping women understand that you don't have to always buy and sell something all the time,” she said. “You’re not in the life anymore.”

Event information

What: 9th Annual "The Epidemic and The Game" conference

When: Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West, 2303 North Mayfair Road, Milwaukee.

How to register: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at convergenceresource.org. Registration deadline is Sept. 10.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee residents, police to brainstorm sex trafficking solutions at conference