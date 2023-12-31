One critical after being hit by car on Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after being hit by a car on a highway in east Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers went just before 2:30 a.m. to Interstate 71 north beyond Interstate 670 west on the report someone was hit by a vehicle. A pedestrian was hit by a car and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash closed I-71 north beyond I-670 west and the ramp from I-670 east to I-71 north for over three hours.

