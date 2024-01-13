One in critical condition after Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in south Columbus.

At about 10:21 p.m. on Friday, a pedestrian was struck in the area of Southgate Drive and South High Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The driver who struck the pedestrian did not stop after the crash, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus police have not released any further information at this time.

