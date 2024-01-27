One in critical condition following Friday shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person has been left in critical condition following a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Lafayette police said they responded to reports of a male being shot in the 1400 block of West Willow Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicates the victim was an employee at a nearby business, and upon closing for the night, was approached by a suspect in the parking lot. Shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

