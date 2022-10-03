One in critical condition following Uptown shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found injured following an Uptown shooting.

MPD said it happen at 8:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenlaw Avenue where they found a man

Officers said they found one man.

The man was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: