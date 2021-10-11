One in critical condition after officer-involved incident in Altoona

Oct. 10—A 43-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital after an officer-involved incident in Altoona early Friday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

The Altoona Police Department and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded at about 3:28 a.m. Friday to a report of a man acting strangely and standing on a vehicle in Altoona.

Law enforcement found a 43-year-old man at the scene and attempted to take him into custody for a probation hold, but the man was "resistive and combative," the DCI said in a news release.

The DCI said officers used a Taser and "several force intervention options, including verbalization ... in an attempt to stabilize the situation," and called for assistance from the Eau Claire Police Department to help take the man into custody, the DCI said. The DCI said the officers also requested emergency medical services and that the man was experiencing distress during the incident.

The DCI in the news release did not say how the man was critically injured.

The Altoona and Eau Claire fire departments "responded, provided care and transported the individual to a local hospital," the DCI said.

The man remains in critical condition at the hospital, the DCI said. No other people were injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the incident.

The DCI is investigating the incident, and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes, it said.