One in critical condition after shooting in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One man is currently in critical condition following a shooting near Northeast 15th Street and Lottie late Thursday night.

Oklahoma City Police say two neighbors were arguing outside their homes in northeast Oklahoma City. Then, one of the men went into his house and came outside with a gun, shooting the other man in the chest.

Police have the shooter and the gun in custody.

