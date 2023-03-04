Police investigating after man fatally shot at Roxbury apartment complex

One person is dead after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to an apartment building on Weaver Way at approximately 3:31 p.m. and found a man in critical condition, Boston Police told Boston 25 News.

That person had since passed away, a Boston Police officer told Boston 25 News.

Police have not identified the deceased victim.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

