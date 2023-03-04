Police investigating after man fatally shot at Roxbury apartment complex
One person is dead after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to an apartment building on Weaver Way at approximately 3:31 p.m. and found a man in critical condition, Boston Police told Boston 25 News.
That person had since passed away, a Boston Police officer told Boston 25 News.
Police have not identified the deceased victim.
An investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
