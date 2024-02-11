One critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Officers went to the intersection of Beechwood Road and East Livingston Avenue in the Beechwood area at 5:21 a.m. on the report of a shooting, according to a police dispatcher.

Florida pilots killed in plane crash from Ohio State airport, two Columbus residents survive

One person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. No suspect information is known at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.