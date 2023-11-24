One critical following shooting in Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in Soulsville.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Edith Avenue around 2:49 p.m.

Shooting in East Memphis leaves man dead

The victim was found shot and later taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says the male suspect left the scene on foot through an alley and was wearing a red hoodie.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.