MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh left one man in critical condition Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Stephanie Lane, police said. The victim was taken to Regional One.

Police said the victim and the other person inviolved knew each other.

