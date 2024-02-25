One critical after Saturday night shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police confirm one person was shot and listed in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area near 19th and Estelle just after 7:40 p.m. where they found one juvenile with a gunshot wound.

That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Jay Lewis with the Wichita Police department says the victim was originally listed in critical condition, but police now believe the injuries to be non life-threatening.

Sgt. Lewis says they are continuing to interview several people in the area as they continue to determine what may have led to the shooting.

