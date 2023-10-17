One critical after southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is seriously injured following a shooting in southeast Memphis Monday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Winchester Road just after 9 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

