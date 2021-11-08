One critically injured after being shot in the head

Nov. 8—Albuquerque police said a person was left with no brain activity after a shooting early Sunday, and that a white pickup truck may have been involved in the shooting.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said that police were called around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of Menaul and University NE. A person had been shot in the head, he said in a news release.

Police didn't identify the victim or release additional details about the case.