One critically injured, juvenile arrested in Tuesday night shooting on Northeast Side

One is currently in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting on Columbus' Northeast Side.

Columbus police responded to a call at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday from the 2100 block of Agler Road, where they found an adult victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

A juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Felony Assault Unit Detective at (614) 645-4740, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

