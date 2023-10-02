One critically injured in Oklahoma City stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a person was stabbed early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near NW 10th St. and MacArthur Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say authorities responded to reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found one victim with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is currently no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.

