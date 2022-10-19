One critically injured, one arrested after Independence shooting Wednesday: Police

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and a suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a daylight shooting that unfolded on a residential street in Independence.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 300 block of East Fair Street, Independence police said in a statement. There they found a gunshot victim, described as an adult male, in the roadway.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police officers were advised that the shooter had fled the area in a black vehicle. Responding officers then came upon a traffic collision on Noland Road, less than a mile from the shooting scene, in front of a car dealership.

The vehicle involved in the collision was determined by police to have been involved in the shooting. The suspect was found hiding underneath a vehicle in the lot, police said.

Police said they believed the sole person responsible for the shooting was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. Further information about the assault was not immediately available.