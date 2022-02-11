‘This one crossed the line’: Sarah Palin’s attorney accuses New York Times of ‘arrogance’ in defamation trial

Sarah Palin arrives at US District Court in Manhattan on 11 February. (AP)

An attorney for Sarah Palin has dismissed arguments and explanations from The New York Times and its legal team in a high-profile defamation case as “indicative of an arrogance and a sense of power” within the newspaper.

In closing arguments at the trial in US District Court in Manhattan, attorney Ken Turkel argued that the case before the jury remained the former Alaska governor’s “only remedy” following a 2017 editorial at the centre of the trial.

The editorial, corrected within 12 hours after it was published, falsely linked Ms Palin’s political action committee’s map – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts – to a 2011 shooting in Arizona that killed six people and injured then US Rep Gabby Giffords.

Jurors must determine whether the newspaper knowingly published false information against her.

“This case is about Governor Palin drawing a line in her life as to when enough is enough,” Mr Turkel said. “She’s got thick skin. This one crossed the line.”

Throughout the trial, Ms Palin’s legal team focused largely around then-editorial page editor James Bennet, who has admitted to mistakenly including false claims into the editorial written by another staffer.

On Thursday, Judge Jed Rakoff said that he will not not allow punitive damages against the newspaper, saying that no reasonable juror would conclude that Mr Bennet sought to injure Ms Palin, and that “the evidence frankly that Mr Bennet harboured ill will toward Ms Palin is quite modest indeed.”

Ms Palin’s attorney must prove to the jury that his actions must rise above a lapse in judgment.

Mr Turkel also pointed to a larger atmosphere within the news media of indifference and arrogance, as well as animus towards Ms Palin, in the years leading up to and surrounding the editorial that contributed to the errors.

“All they had to do … was care a little bit,” he said. “All they had to do was dislike her a little less, and we’re not sitting here today.”

This is a developing story. More follows...