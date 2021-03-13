One of Cuomo's accusers criticized Biden and Harris for staying silent on sexual harassment allegations

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
biden harris speech
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on International Women’s Day as President Joe Biden (L) and Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost (R) listen during an announcement at the East Room of the White House March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Biden and Harris have not yet commented on the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

  • One of Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan, criticized them for staying silent in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Boylan's tweet questioned the White House's "courage" and "judgment" for not weighing in on the scandal.

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the first woman to accuse him of sexual harassment, has criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris for their silence on the scandal.

Boylan, who said in an essay that she worked for Cuomo until he tried to kiss her without her consent, questioned the "courage" of both Biden and Harris in a tweet that has since been deleted, Fox News reported.

"The governor has denied all wrongdoing," Boylan wrote in the first of two posts. "He got on his platform today and said, 'there are many motivations of why people do things.' He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo."

In the second now-deleted tweet, Boylan took aim at the White House. "It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS and @KamalaHarris," she wrote.

deleted tweet cuomo accuser
An image of Boylan's now-deleted tweet. Fox News

Neither Biden nor Harris has publicly commented on the string of allegations against Cuomo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, however, addressed the scandal in a press briefing on Friday.

"The President believes that every woman who's come forward - there have now been six, I believe, who have come forward - deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect, and should be able to tell her story," Psaki told reporters.

Cuomo is facing calls to resign from a number of high-profile politicians. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement that Cuomo "should resign."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a dozen other New York lawmakers have also demanded Cuomo's resignation over accusations of engaging in "a pattern of sexual harassment and assault" and for hiding data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

Cuomo has apologized for previous behavior but has refused to step down.

"I did not do what has been alleged, period," Cuomo said in a Friday conference call.

"People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth," the governor added.

