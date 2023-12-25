One current, one former deputy suspected of being under the influence of drugs in Hesperia

One current and one former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy from Hesperia were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials on Sunday reported that on Nov. 18, they received an anonymous We-Tip alleging that former Deputy Ricardo Alonzo Baires, 29, and current Deputy Jonathan Campos, 32, were involved in drug activity.

At that time, the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division began investigating the allegations.

The investigation

Sheriff’s officials reported that at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 17, investigators observed and contacted Baires and Campos, who were sitting in Baires’ vehicle at an empty housing development in the area of Elina Rose Court and Berlina Road in Hesperia.

The area is south of Ranchero Road and between Topaz and Maple avenues in south Hesperia.

Investigators alleged that Campos was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance which was suspected of being cocaine. Although Campos was off-duty at the time of the incident, he was in possession of a firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators stated that suspected cocaine and paraphernalia, which indicated sales, were located inside Baires' vehicle.

Search warrants were authorized for both Campos' and Baires' residences.

Drug paraphernalia was allegedly located at Campos' residence. drug sales paraphernalia, along with ammunition, was located at Baires' residence, sheriff’s officials stated.

Arrests made

Campos was arrested on suspicion of being under the Influence of a controlled substance while armed and possessing a firearm while in possession of a narcotic/controlled substance, police said.

Campos was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released on bail the same day, sheriff’s booking records show.

Campos, a six-year veteran of the department and assigned to the Hesperia sheriff’s station, resigned over the alleged incident, sheriff’s officials reported.

Baires was arrested on suspicion of possessing a narcotic/ controlled substance for sale and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, sheriff’s officials reported.

Baires was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was released on bail the same day, the sheriff’s department reported.

During the investigation, there was "no evidence to show" Campos was under the influence while on duty, and no other sheriff’s department employees were found to be involved, sheriff’s officials said.

Baires was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2018 and resigned in 2022, sheriff’s officials stated.

The investigation will be forwarded to the County District Attorney's Office for review.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has a number of readily available programs to assist all our employees with any wellness or addiction issues,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus. “I am disappointed Jonathan did not utilize these programs. Even though he no longer works for the department, I certainly hope he receives the treatment that he needs"

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Battisti of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gangs/Narcotics Division at 909-387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

