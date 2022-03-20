One in custody after argument leads to deadly shooting at Merced County bar

A Winton man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at a bar left one man dead early on Saturday, according to Merced County Sheriff Deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at the El Noa Noa Bar on the 6900 block of Winton Way at 1:39 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found Armando Oseguera Jr., 38, laying on the ground. Oseguera had died from an apparent gunshot wound, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies that Oseguera was involved in a verbal argument with Bryan Barragen Eacalera of Winton. Witnesses told deputies that the argument got heated and the two men went outside and gunshots were heard.

Detectives served a search warrant at Eacalera’s residence and took him into custody without incident. Eacalera was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Deputy injured responding to call

While deputies were responding to the shooting, a deputy traveling on Santa Fe Drive with emergency lights and sirens on collided with a vehicle traveling from Franklin Avenue onto Santa Fe Drive.

The deputy was injured and transported to a Modesto-area hospital. The other driver did not suffer any injuries and was released at the scene.

The deputy is expected to make a full recovery. The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the collision.