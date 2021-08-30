One in custody after 'critical incident' in Frederick, police say

Aug. 30—A man was in custody Monday afternoon after the Frederick Police Department responded to an incident in the 2100 block of Carroll Creek View Court.

FPD, in social media posts around 3:30 p.m., asked residents to avoid the area due to police response to a "critical incident." Police deployed their Strategic Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, spokesman Allen Etzler said.

The suspect peacefully exited a residence and there were no injuries, Etzler told the News-Post at 4:15 p.m. There is an active investigation, and police will determine whether charges are filed. There was no danger to the public after the subject was taken into custody, according to Etzler. Roadways should be open soon.

