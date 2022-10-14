One in custody after early morning burglary

Oct. 13—MOSES LAKE — One man is in custody and another is being sought after the pair broke into a Moses Lake woman's home in the 1200 block of Adair Street, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office staff. The woman was not injured, nor were law enforcement officials who responded to the incident.

"(The resident) was pretty shaken up. She kept her head under some really terrible circumstances — having two men armed with knives come into her home, and she was able to call 9-1-1 and then escape to them to the safety of law enforcement officers," said GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman.

The incident happened fairly close to the GCSO Moses Lake substation which had deputies present and ready to respond when the emergency call was received by the Multiagency Communications Center which answers 9-1-1 calls in Grant County.

A statement released by GCSO said the call initially came in at 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning when the woman, who was not named, called to report that two men had entered her home armed with knives. They instructed her to remain in her kitchen while they moved around the home. Once officers arrived, she ran out of the duplex, as did one of the two alleged burglars.

Law enforcement contacted Moses Lake School District officials who locked down North Elementary, Larson Heights Elementary and Endeavor Middle schools. Grant county Head Start also locked down.

The Grant County Tactical Response Team arrived after the remaining suspect shut himself in the home. He was later found in the attic of the home and detained by a K9 officer until arrested.

The captured suspect was later identified as Roberto Robles Mejia, 42, of Moses Lake.

Foreman said Robles Mejia will likely face unspecified charges associated with the Thursday morning incident.

Robles Mejia was taken for treatment of injuries related to his interaction with the K9 officer. He had not been booked into the Grant County Jail as 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, but was expected to be.

A second suspect is still being sought after escaping from the area. The man is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket and black pants and a shirt with a Chicago Bulls logo on it.

Anyone with additional information regarding the missing suspect or the incident, in general, may contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-754-2011.

