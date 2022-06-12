One in custody after Edwardsville bar shooting

Jun. 12—EDWARDSVILLE — One man is in custody after police say he turned himself in following a shooting at a South Main Street bar early Saturday morning.

Alquwan Nelson, 24, of Ashley surrendered himself to police after he allegedly shot another man in the head at the Swizzle Sticks Bar, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre.

According to the release:

Luzerne County 911 received reports just after midnight on Saturday of a shooting at Swizzle Sticks, 434 S. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Upon arrival, police and EMS personnel discovered the victim, identified in the release as 26-year-old Ahjee Walker of Plymouth, with a single gunshot wound behind the right ear and an exit wound to his right cheek.

Walker was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where he underwent treatment for his injury. He is currently listed as being in critical but stable condition, according to the state police.

The state police Major Case team took over the scene, in conjunction with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.

Their investigation determined that Nelson had been approached by Walker, who punched Nelson in the face. Nelson proceeded to shoot Walker and then fled the scene.

Nelson turned himself into police and was interviewed regarding his actions at the scene.

The District Attorney's Office approved charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the police report.

Nelson was arraigned on these charges in front of Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz at 8 a.m. Saturday, and was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $100,000 in bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.